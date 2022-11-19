St. Andrew's Girls

Not Available

A small town is struck by scandal when Jennifer Walsh, a troubled teenager takes her own life. But things aren't always what they seem. In the weeks before her death, Jennifer is thrown into detention with a twisted trio of "bad girls," the moral rejects of an oppressive educational system at St. Andrew's Catholic High School. These outcasts quickly form a strange bond, but the delicate balance of their friendship is threatened after Jennifer uncovers one of the girl's criminal activities. When the girl learns that Jennifer has a secret of her own, all Hell breaks loose.