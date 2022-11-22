Not Available

The beautiful story of a poor, humble, 14 year old girl from a small village in the south of France. Her visions in 1858 of a "Beautiful Lady" would forever change the lives of countless people, and establish Lourdes as the most visited Catholic shrine in the world. Our Lady's timeless message of "penance, conversion, and love" is as much needed now as it was then. Inspired by the many accounts of the famous story, but drawing especially from the beautiful book, St. Bernadette Soubirous by Abbe Francis Trochu (TAN Books) and the first-hand account, The Appearances of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Grotto of Lourdes by Jean Baptiste Estrade, this film is perfectly suited for the entire family. Featuring stunning locations, a rich musical score, and a cast of over 160 Catholic children, St. Bernadette of Lourdes is an inspiration for young and old alike.