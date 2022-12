Not Available

Chris, a young lawyer, drives on a nightly road heading towards Hamburg. But his ride takes an unexpected turn as he witness a tragic accident. A crime, two sadistic police men and a bestial ranger: The angst-ridden Chris realizes, that this horrifying night won't be over soon...This tremendously thrilling and fast-paced movie grabs you from the first minute and surprises as a spine-chilling shocker with some nasty black humor. - Not for the faint-hearted!