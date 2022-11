Not Available

St. Francis Hears a Noise is a psychotronic, picaresque science fiction romp about a sound recordist whose special microphone picks up messages from beyond, which are stolen by a sinister underground production network to unlock latent psychic energy from the young actors they routinely exploit. Francis, the titular protagonist, sets off on a journey to investigate and retrieve his precious sounds, only to uncover a vast network of control in which he may already be enmeshed.