St. George Shoots the Dragon

St. George Slays the Dragon (Serbian: Sveti Georgije ubiva aždahu) is a Serbian World War I drama. The movie starts with Kingdom of Serbia battling the remaining Turkish occupiers during the First Balkan War in 1912 and ends with the outbreak of World War I in 1914. The movie's central theme is a love triangle between the village gendarme Đorđe, his wife Katarina and the young disabled war veteran Gavrilo who was previously engaged to Katarina before he went to war and lost his arm in battle. Even though Katarina in the meantime married Đorđe, she still has affection for Gavrilo. At the onset of World War I, all able-bodied men in the village are recruited for combat. Left in the village are only women, children and disabled veterans from previous Balkan wars. Rumours start circulating that the invalids in the village are trying to take advantage of the situation by making their moves on the women in the village – the wives and sisters of the recruited men.