St. Gerard Majella: A Saint For Our Times

This dramatic video tells the story of St. Gerard Majella, a Redemptorist Brother from Southern Italy, whose purity, faith, love of God and obedience to our Lord and his Superiors are models for us today. Shot on location in Italy, Ireland and the United States, this video brings to life the extraordinary passion and devotion of St. Gerard…from his earliest days to his all too brief life as a religious, when he performed so many miracles that he became known as the “Wonder Worker”.