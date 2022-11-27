Not Available

In May of 1980 Mount St. Helens grabbed the world’s attention by putting on a volcanic display never before witnessed in modern times. Today, it still fascinates millions. People from around the globe are drawn to the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. KSPS's St. Helens: Out of the Ash provides eyewitness accounts of the volcanic eruption at Moutn St. Helens and explores the effects of the eruption and the changes that have occurred to the mountain and its surrounding areas ever since.