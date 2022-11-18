St. Johns Harbor & Port Kerwin

Not Available

In Newfoundland for the 1986 Sound Symposium Fest, I stayed at the home of Isabelle St. John and Paul Steffler on the Harbor (just below the hill, Signal Tower, where Marconi made the first wireless broadcast back to Europe). Using transducers made from window screens and nylon cord, and amplifying the tall grass and weeds, I shot several cartridges of Super 8 in very windy weather. The last one was shot in a gentle rain and the rainfall 'plucked' the windharps as it fell, while I filmed a fisherman preparing his boat. The middle section of this film was shot in a small fishing village Port Kerwin , about 60 miles south of St. John's, at the studio of artist Don Wright. Here, I amplified pine trees, set up windharps and recorded the gulls overlooking a bay beneath me. This film is dedicated to the memory of Don Wright, his courage and his work as an artist.