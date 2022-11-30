s.t. [Tourada, Festa da Igreja da Penha e Carnaval]

Not Available

Description: Very rare images of a bullring. Children playing at home. The docks. Family in front of the moored ships. Child in front of a race announcement at the Jockey Club. Travel by train in the direction of the suburb of Rio de Janeiro. Cine Oriente, in Olaria. Party at Penha Church. Picnic. Rare images of street carnival with black musicians and revelers, possibly in Estácio de Sá. Costumed family. Carnival blocks. Carnival corso on Avenida Rio Branco. Woman killing chicken. Men dressed as women at the carnival. Battle of confetti and rice powder.