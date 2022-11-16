Stab in the Dark: All Stars

Not Available

Is it possible to call a surfboard the best in the world? Is it possible to call a shaper the best in the world? Each year we invite 12 of the world’s best shapers to shape a clear and unmarked surfboard for an unknown surfer of specified height and weight. Neither the shaper nor surfer know who the other is in surfing’s ultimate double-blind taste test. This year, we invited the six most winning shapers of the event as well as former test pilots Dane Reynolds, Mick Fanning and Jordy Smith to South Africa. Dealing with the ocean and wind, mother nature is typically a surfer’s biggest wildcard threat to a project. This year, however, we had even more surprises than we could have bargained for. But, we did find our winner.