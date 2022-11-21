Stable Days: The Road to Jumping

Not Available

Come jump inside Araya's world as she follows her passion for horseback riding. In Stable Days, we follow Araya as she explores what it takes to be a true equestrian. From grooming and tacking up, to training and showing, Araya will take you through the day to day trials and tribulations of being a rider. Along the way you will encounter araya's stable mates, learn fun facts, meet her trainer and get a first hand look at what it takes to care for a horse, train and prepare for show day. From Glamour to grit, Stable Days will teach you life long lessons of dedication, determination and discipline all from a kids point of view.