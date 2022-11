Not Available

A sado-masochistic fantasy of a guy dreaming about flogging a chained up Stacey Walker. Then it becomes a nightmare with Walker as a cruel dominatrix and the guy bound to a post. "Dreamgirl", aka "Stacey Walker, Dreamgirl" (c. 1966) is a strange little film by producer David F. Friedman that was released as a short. But it also appears to be an excerpt or alternate take from "A Smell of Honey, a Swallow of Brine" (1966) with legit actor Sam Melville. (archive.org)