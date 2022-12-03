Stacija Latvieši 1937

Not Available

Latvians have left their land for all corners of the earth over the last centuries – either driven out for disobeying the powers at large, or due to wars and revolutions, or with visions of a better life. And not always to an easier life. But there was only one place where an anti-Latvian campaign was waged, where every Latvian was treated as a spy, a traitor, and the enemy, and therefore deserved to be tortured and shot. This was during the 1937 repression in Russia, where the horror and pathologies, made Latvians into betrayers and murderers of their own kind.