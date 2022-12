Not Available

For many decades, the Za Luzankami stadium was a football sanctuary in Brno, Czech Republic, with a unique atmosphere and a regular fan record. Real estate and business speculation, along with political disinterest, has led to its abandonment and degradation. After more than fourteen years, during which the famous stadium was dilapidated and covered with vegetation, the frustration culminated in a unique mobilization of forces involving fans, the government and the entire city.