1972

Stadium Nuts

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1972

Studio

Canal+

Les Charlots, a French rock group, continue their adventures, in the manner of the Beatles in Hard Day's Night. This is their second adventure. The foursome are on holiday, camping outside a village. The Olympic flame is going to pass through the village. A grocer, charged to prepare a celebration, calls upon the four to help. One of the four falls for the grocer's daughter. However, she runs away after the sportsman carrying the flame. The foursome set of to find her and win her back.

Cast

Jean SarrusJean
Gérard FilipelliPhil
Jean-Guy FechnerJean-Guy
Paul PréboistJules Lafougasse, l'épicier
Martine KellyDélice, la fille de l'épicier
Gérard CroceLucien, le fils de l'épicier

