1937

Stage Door

  Comedy
  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 7th, 1937

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

The ups and downs in the lives and careers of a group of ambitious young actresses and show girls from disparate backgrounds brought together in a theatrical hostel. Centres particularly on the conflict and growing friendship between Terry Randall, a rich girl confident in her talent and ability to make it to the top on the stage, and Jean Maitland, a world weary and cynical trouper who has taken the hard knocks of the ruthless and over-populated world of the Broadway apprentice.

Cast

Ginger RogersJean Maitland
Adolphe MenjouAnthony Powell
Lucille BallJudith
Ann MillerAnnie
Eve ArdenEve
Jack CarsonMr. Milbanks

Images