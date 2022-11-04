Not Available

Stage Hoax

  • Animation
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walter Lantz Productions

Weary Woody Woodpecker is hitchhiking across the desert trying to thumb a ride on a passing stagecoach. He adds artificial limbs and dresses like a girl and has no problem in getting on the next one but is tossed out when his disguise is discovered. After eating a huge meal he decides to get even with the driver and uses a poster of the wanted Buzz Buzzard as a tool. But the real Buzz shows up and, when Woody resorts to his female disguise, the dastardly villain makes a play for him.

Cast

