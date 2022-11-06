Stagecoach Buckaroo

Not Available

Saved from a lynching party when Molly Denton (Nell O'Day) and Nina Kincaid (Anne Nagel) bring proof of mistaken identity, roving cowpuncher Steve Hardin (Johnny Mack Brown) is offered a job as a stagecoach guard by Molly's father Joseph Denton (Henry Hall). When Denton is ambushed and killed in an attempt to get a gold shipment through to the next town, Steve signs on himself and his sidekick, Clem Clemmons (Fuzzy Knight), as driver and guard for the stage line.