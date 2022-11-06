Not Available

Stagecoach Buckaroo

  • Action
  • Music
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Saved from a lynching party when Molly Denton (Nell O'Day) and Nina Kincaid (Anne Nagel) bring proof of mistaken identity, roving cowpuncher Steve Hardin (Johnny Mack Brown) is offered a job as a stagecoach guard by Molly's father Joseph Denton (Henry Hall). When Denton is ambushed and killed in an attempt to get a gold shipment through to the next town, Steve signs on himself and his sidekick, Clem Clemmons (Fuzzy Knight), as driver and guard for the stage line.

Cast

Johnny Mack BrownSteve Hardin
Fuzzy KnightClem Clemmons
Nell O'DayMolly Denton
Anne NagelNina Kincaid
Herbert RawlinsonBill Kincaid
Glenn StrangeHenchman Bill

Images