Stagecoach Buckaroo

Saved from a lynching party when Molly Denton (Nell O'Day) and Nina Kincaid (Anne Nagel) bring proof of mistaken identity, roving cowpuncher Steve Hardin (Johnny Mack Brown) is offered a job as a stagecoach guard by Molly's father Joseph Denton (Henry Hall). When Denton is ambushed and killed in an attempt to get a gold shipment through to the next town, Steve signs on himself and his sidekick, Clem Clemmons (Fuzzy Knight), as driver and guard for the stage line.
|Johnny Mack Brown
|Steve Hardin
|Fuzzy Knight
|Clem Clemmons
|Nell O'Day
|Molly Denton
|Anne Nagel
|Nina Kincaid
|Herbert Rawlinson
|Bill Kincaid
|Glenn Strange
|Henchman Bill
