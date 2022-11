Not Available

Amaury Athanam is a stagman who lives a secluded life. He can no longer stand the way he looks and wants to put an end to his depressing existence. Unable to pluck up the courage to commit suicide, he hires a killer. But Amaury then meets Corazon, a charming young woman with the face of a doe with whom he falls in love. Having recovered his taste for life, Amaury no longer wants to die but you cannot summon death only to send it away again.