Set at the exclusive St. Aidan the Great's School (S.T.A.G.S.) in England and follows a first-year boarding school student named Greer. Greer is invited for a weekend getaway by the school's elite and most popular group, known as the Medievals. The invite promises a weekend of bloodsports, but what Greer and the other invitees don't know is that the Medievals just might be hunting, shooting and fishing them over the next three days.