Staind: Live From Mohegan Sun

Not Available

Filmed at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on 25 November 2011, this concert captures a typically raw and energetic performance by Staind on the tour in support of their eponymous album released in September last year, their first tour to feature new drummer Sal Giancarelli. The show features tracks from the new album mixed in with classic songs from across their career including many of their hit singles. This DVD follows the release of a live album from the Mohegan Sun show earlier in the year.