Staind - MTV Unplugged

MTV Unplugged is a DVD, released in 2002 by the band Staind. The DVD's main feature is Staind's unplugged performance, recorded at MTV studios at Times Square, New York. The show was recorded just before the band's third album, Break the Cycle, was released. The show was unique as it showcased how many of Staind's heavier songs suit the acoustic format. Of special note is the song "Can't Believe", (one of the heaviest songs found on Break the Cycle) a song full of heavy guitar riffs and loud screaming has now been turned into a quiet, melodic song full of sorrow. The unplugged show was so successful that Staind decided to use the acoustic format more often. While touring the 14 Shades of Grey album, Staind would often switch from an electric format to acoustic format. Aaron Lewis (Staind's vocalist and rhythm guitarist) also ventured on a small amount of solo shows, with only his acoustic guitar.