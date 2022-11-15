Not Available

Stained Glass Rainbows explores the most controversial subject facing America today: the collision between the LGBT community and the Christian church. Can gays be Christian? Is homosexuality a sin? Is there a gay gene? Is there such a thing as an ex-gay? Both families and churches are being torn apart over these divisive issues. Stained Glass Rainbows brings together the voices of the left, the right, the middle, and helps bridge the gulf through its dialogue. From gay pride parades to anti-gay protests, Stained Glass Rainbows confronts the controversy of faith through the hearts and minds of people on both sides of this uncivil war.