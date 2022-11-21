Stairway to Heaven

Not Available

A graduated architect, looking for work, leaves for small border town of Subotica full of fresh ideas. He comes back depressed and disillusioned still looking for job. He tries to join his old friends, hoping they would help him to find happiness he wants. He spends one night with his highschool friends, but memories come back to haunt him, old wounds open again... That night, he sees his generation in true colors and he's trying to salvage at least some of good memories. At dawn, one girl commits suicide, one of his friends is taken by military police, the rest are seriously shook up by events. Coming back from police station, he finds a message from Subotica asking him to come back for work...