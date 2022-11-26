Not Available

Stalag Luft III – One Man's Story is told by WWII U.S. Eighth Air Force Bombardier Lt. Charles Woehrle, one of 10,000 prisoners in the German prisoner of war camp Stalag Luft III, depicted in the iconic film ""The Great Escape."" At age 93, this remarkable man and gifted storyteller takes us from Pine City, Minnesota to war-torn Europe as he relives his experiences with vivid detail that include his B-17 getting shot down, capture by the Nazis, an unexpected parcel from Geneva, and surviving two long years of uncertainty and tremendous hardship as a prisoner of war. A saga filled with grit and grace, Charles Woehrle of the 'The Mighty Eighth' is one of the countless heroes from the Greatest Generation who has much to teach us about war and about life.