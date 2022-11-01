Not Available

The only mission in Stalin (Chiranjeevi)'s life is to help others and the make the world a better place. It turns out that Stalin served as a Major in the Indian Army. Although a war hero, he had quit the army after a rift with the Colonel (Mukesh Rishi) transfers him to administrative division from the battlefield as a disciplinary action. His family includes mother (Sharada Urvashi) as well as his sister (Khushboo), who is not in talking terms with their mother since she got married to a Punjabi. Stalin keeps helping a physically challenged girl Sumati to write her Intermediate examination and her suicide disturbs him. The death occurs as none of the people around her extend help. Then Stalin plans a chain system. The theme works on a principle that everyone should help others and in return they should not seek a mere thanks but tell those who get the help to help three more, with a condition that those who get help from them should also demand the same.