Stalked by My Doctor: Patient's Revenge

Everyone's favorite doctor is back! Dr. Albert Beck seems to get what he wished for as the jury finds him not guilty for the kidnapping and attempted murder of a former patient , so he then lands a teaching job at a prestigious Arizona medical school where he develops a crush on a new student , with that growing obsession he struggles from keeping it from taking control of his life , but things aren't what they seem , When a former patient of his , Sophie Green decides to enroll in the medical school where he's teaching to take matters in her own hands.
