Not Available

Arriving in West Hollywood with only a duffle bag and a sense of excitement, Derrick unexpectedly wanders into a public men’s room and is greeted by the evocative stares and mischievous smiles of the men inside. Hesitant, yet curious to explore the carnal cruising further, Derrick enters a large stall at the end of the room. He is thrust into a magical time capsule; the stall encompasses the sights and sounds that celebrate 30 years of West Hollywood.