Stalone My Pony

Manipur is considered as the Mecca of Polo where many players and lovers of the sport from all over the world dream of playing. On the contrary, the pedestals of the game and their ponies in this birth place of polo lead a miserable life due to poverty and loss of livelihood. The film shows the predicament faced by a young polo player in relation to his pony (Stallone), family and society at large. It also shows how the emotional attachment of the players to the game restores hope.