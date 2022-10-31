Stammheim - The Baader-Meinhof Gang On Trial

Based on the research for his non-fiction book "Der Baader-Meinhoff-Komplex", "Spiegel" journalist Stefan Aust wrote the screen play to Reinhard Hauff’s controversial feature film that re-narrates the startling trial against the RAF terrorists Baader, Meinhoff, Ensslin, and Raspe. The trial that started in May 1975 in the Stammheim maximum-security prison extended over 192 days and ended with a lifetime sentence for all defendants.
|Ulrich Tukur
|Andreas Baader
|Therese Affolter
|Ulrike Meinhof
|Ulrich Pleitgen
|Theodor Prinzing
|Hans-Michael Rehberg
|Siegfried Buback
|Dominique Horwitz
|Zeuge
|Sabine Wegner
|Gudrun Ensslin
