Not Available

Following a 1978 European tour with his sextet, tenor sax giant Stan Getz stopped in Stockholm, Sweden, to gig with a trio of locals, including pianist Lars Sjösten, who composed the tune "Ballad for Laila," which is performed here. The smooth set also features choice standards such as "'Round Midnight" and "I'll Remember April," as well as Getz's only known recording of "Stan Meetz Jeff," written by Swedish baritone sax master Lars Gullin.