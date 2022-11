Not Available

Jazz saxophonist Stan Getz and his cool West Coast sound created an enduring legacy via his performances and dozens of albums. Getz possessed an unerring sense of melody and a proficient technique, but it was his rich and distinct tone that branded him as unique -- or so said countless musicians and critics. Getz's last, peerless concert recording, presented on this disc, was captured live in 1990, one year before his death.