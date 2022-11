Not Available

Innovative jazz band leader Stan Kenton performs live in this 1977 concert at the Leisure Lounge in Ontario, Canada. Kenton broke away from traditional big band jazz by focusing on emotion and harmonies instead of swing styles. Filmed two years before his death, this show features Kenton and his band entertaining the audience with standards, including "Send in the Clowns," "Inner Crisis," "Body & Soul," "Love for Sale" and "Artistry in Rhythm."