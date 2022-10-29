Not Available

Stand takes viewers on a journey through the waters of British Columbia's west coast. Under threat by the proposed Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline and tanker route is a coastline of immense beauty, pristine ecosystems, and a way of life rich in culture and history. Through the efforts of expedition stand-up paddler Norm Hann, an aboriginal high school class building their own stand-up paddleboards as a form of protest, and the powerful surfing of iconic west coast native Raph Bruhwiler, the diversity of people, landscape and wildlife that would be affected by an oil spill is articulated. Stand takes you to the core of the issue and unfurls the soul of B.C.'s west coast one paddle stroke at a time.