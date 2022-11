Not Available

She and her beloved Shizuka are finally married! Nobita's childhood dream was supposed to come true on his wedding day, but for some reason, Nobita doesn't show up... One of the most popular episodes from the original story transcends time and space, and leads to Nobita's future. Doraemon and Nobita's great adventure begins in order to fulfill his grandmother's wish to see his bride at first sight. This is a story of tears and bonds, set in the past, present and future.