Stand & Deliver is the 2000 and 1 video release from Mack Dawg Productions. The true essence of freestyle snowboarding has been captured in this quality 16mm film. Perect backcountry kickers, sick handrails, and world record quarter pipe airs highlight this film of the year. The highest level of riding and filming set Stand & Deliver in a class of it’s own. Stand & Deliver is a film that is destined to be a classic. A film that will be rewound and rewound and rewound and rewound. check it and see for yourself…. Peace Out