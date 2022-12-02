Stand On It!

Not Available

Get your CB out and come up with a good "handle" cause it's time to roll! Legendary but tired ex-television star Duke Marietta is bet half a million dollars against his big rig that he can't for real what Burt Reynolds did for pretend in "Smokey and the Bandit!" With many winks and nods to both the movie and Dukes of Hazzard, this Tongue-in-cheek adventure is not only aware it's a movie but that it's a movie within a movie! A great action packed laughed fill ride for that Southern car comedy fan in you or a great introduction to folks unaware of the thrill of a fast car.