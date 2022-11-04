Stand Tall

Not Available

This documentary is very much in the style of Pumping Iron, but like Arnold Schwarzenegger's Total Rebuild it is centered around its "Star", Lou Ferrigno. It charts his early years as a kid from Brooklyn, New York who had to deal with having 85% hearing loss due to ear infections in his infancy. He fought against low self esteem by working out with weights in his father's garage, and boy did he win that battle with Mr. Universe (twice), and Mr. World among his physique title wins. Internationally known as a world class bodybuilder and star of The Incredible Hulk, we see him once again step up to the challenge of trying to win the Master's Olympia title in his '40's!