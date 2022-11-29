Stand-Ups: The Art of Coming Off the Mat

Not Available

The stand-up is a high percentage escape that is very complex. The technique for the stand-up has to be good or you won't be able to get away from a good rider. John Smith begins with his philosophy on the move and some key points on finding a base position that is comfortable for you. From there Coach Smith demonstrates the inside leg stand-up - from the base position to getting away once you reach your feet. He goes step-by-step through the move, highlighting the key points as he goes along. From there he shows how to successfully hit the stand-up versus three common breakdowns - the chop, ankle pick and spiral ride. He also includes a stand-up variation for heavyweight wrestlers.