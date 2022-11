Not Available

On July 26, 1847, two days after the arduous journey to the Salt Lake Valley - Brigham Young, Wilford Woodruff and several of the Apostles went to the north end of the valley where President Young identified the location of the future site of the Salt Lake Temple. Five years later work began and the cornerstone was laid. For forty years the Saints told and sacrificed until the completion and dedication of the Salt Lake Temple on April 6, 1893.