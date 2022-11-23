Not Available

Does someone remember that project of López Rega’s which, in 1975, thought up the construction of a Great Homeland Altar where all mythical figures of Argentine history could be in the same building? From San Martín to Perón on his pinto horse. From the Biiliken stamps of our childhood to Libertad Leblanc’s tits of our teenage years. All clichés of Argentine-ness gathered under one roof. But the construction delays. Workers entertain themselves with their own masturbatory drives. Or is it that Argentina is an impossibie construction? Always about to begin. always displaying great projects, great plans that never come to fruition. A second-rate country that hides its fundamental vacuity behind monuments. in Acha’s cinema, second-rateness is exposed, shown in all its lying pomposity.