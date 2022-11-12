Not Available

David, a widower, is working himself to death. Late nights doing paperwork and running on fumes is normal. Bills are piling up by the week, and foreclosure looms on the horizon. Blaming God for his wife's death, he ends his relationship with the church. Steven, the remaining Christian of the household, has been watching his father's unhealthy lifestyle with great concern. With help from his grandpa and best friend Maggie, Steven reaches out to his father in any way he can. Despite his grieving and worsening financial problems, David begins seeking an answer to the question haunting him since his wife's death...WHY? STANDING FIRM is a story of suffering, God's purpose in it, and being joyful despite it.