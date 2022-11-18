Not Available

Standing in Still Water reflects a few damaged lives, including a crippled young woman on the road of recovery; a man who sinks a dark secret to the bottom of the reservoir; the tale of a man struggling to recover from the loss of his daughter, and a young father who fails to reach out to his autistic son. The reservoir, the life-giver and life-taker, connects these four characters who face loss, death, hope, and love. And they are ultimately swept away by unrelenting waves of change.