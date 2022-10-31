Standing Sleeping Tree

Not Available

There is a man who you want to protect. There is a brave firefighter Goo-sang, wife Soon-yeong, who loves Goo-sang so much, their daughter Seul-gi, and Seok-woo, who Goo-sang trusts like a blood brother. Goo-sang and Seok-woo have their own secrets. Goo-sang has incurable disease and Seok-woo loves Goo-sang’s wife. Goo-sang, who noticed Seok-woo’s love toward Soon-yeong, tells Seok-woo that if he dies during the surgery, please take care of Goo-sang’s family. After Goo-sang’s shocking confession, unexpectedly huge fire broke out on the birthday of Seul-gi. Goo-sang and Seok-woo run toward the fire to extinguish it...