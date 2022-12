Not Available

Over two years in the making, Standing with Stones is a remarkable feature length documentary film that takes the viewer on an epic journey of discovery, uncovering the true extent and variety of megalithic Britain and Ireland. Featuring 100 of the most significant megalithic monuments in England, Wales, Ireland, N. Ireland & Scotland, the adventure starts near Land's End in Cornwall and ends out on the Scottish isles, on Orkney, at the Tomb of the Eagles.