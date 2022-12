Not Available

A look back at the 2020-21 NCAA basketball season for the Stanford Cardinal women's team. COVID issues in Santa Clara sent the team on the road for nine weeks, featuring six states, 12 flights and an eventual PAC-12 tournament championship. The 31-2, No. 1- ranked Cardinal, led by head coach Tara VanDerveer, went on to win the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament over Arizona.