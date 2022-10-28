Not Available

Stanko has been living in Italy for years. He did all right for a time, but lies and broken promises have driven him to living on the margins of society. When he has wasted all his chances, Paolo, a gangster who deals in trafficking of women, asks him to drive a girl from Slovakia to Italy. The young man is absolutely determined to do something properly, but he has no idea how the girl will end up. The journey becomes unexpectedly complicated when Stanko makes friends with the girl... A tragicomic road movie about people who have nothing but dreams and friendship.