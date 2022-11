Not Available

Stanley Dunstan is a young eccentric. The son and heir to a family fortune has eluded all attempts by his father to make him "normal", and escapes from attempts to incarcerate him in the family sanatorium. Stanley retreats to prove he can become "normal" on his own, and does so by tracking down Australia's most "normal" family with whom he moves in and on whom he models his behaviour. Stars Graham Kennedy, Nell Campbell, Peter Bensley and Michael Craig.