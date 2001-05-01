2001

Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2001

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

With commentary from Hollywood stars, outtakes from his movies and footage from his youth, this documentary looks at Stanley Kubrick's life and films. Director Jan Harlan, Kubrick's brother-in-law and sometime collaborator, interviews heavyweights like Jack Nicholson, Woody Allen and Sydney Pollack, who explain the influence of Kubrick classics like "Dr. Strangelove" and "2001: A Space Odyssey," and how he absorbed visual clues from disposable culture such as television commercials.

Cast

Stanley KubrickHimself (archive footage)
Alexander SingerHimself (as Alex Singer)
Paul MazurskyHimself
Nicole KidmanHerself
Jack NicholsonHimself
Shelley DuvallHerself

