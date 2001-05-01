Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures

With commentary from Hollywood stars, outtakes from his movies and footage from his youth, this documentary looks at Stanley Kubrick's life and films. Director Jan Harlan, Kubrick's brother-in-law and sometime collaborator, interviews heavyweights like Jack Nicholson, Woody Allen and Sydney Pollack, who explain the influence of Kubrick classics like "Dr. Strangelove" and "2001: A Space Odyssey," and how he absorbed visual clues from disposable culture such as television commercials.
|Stanley Kubrick
|Himself (archive footage)
|Alexander Singer
|Himself (as Alex Singer)
|Paul Mazursky
|Himself
|Nicole Kidman
|Herself
|Jack Nicholson
|Himself
|Shelley Duvall
|Herself
