Not Available

Tenor saxophonist and improvisational jazz master Stanley Turrentine displays his musical chops in this swingin' performance recorded at New York City's renowned Village Gate nightclub. Selections include "Indian Summer," "My Romance," "Salt Song," "Gibraltar," "Sugar" and a rousing rendition of John Coltrane's "Impressions." In between tunes, Turrentine recounts his long and distinguished career during an interview.